the news channel CNN Brazil laid off employees –reporters, producers and technicians– at the Rio de Janeiro branch this Thursday (Aug. Power 360.

The digital newspaper sought out the station’s press office and asked how many employees were laid off from the company. As of the publication of this report, there has been no response. The space remains open for demonstration.

CNN Brasil has been on the air since March 15, 2020. Today, the paid news channel has offices in São Paulo (SP), Brasília (DF) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ). It is still not clear how the layoffs this Thursday (11.aug) will affect the operation of the Rio de Janeiro branch.

In March 2022, journalist Carla Vilhena resigned from CNN Brazil, vehicle in which he worked for more than 1 year, and announced his hiring at SBT in April. Presenters Alexandre Garcia and Caio Copolla also left the station, in September and October 2021, respectively.