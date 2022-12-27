THE CNN Brazil announced this Monday (Dec.26.2022) a partnership with Kwai, a social network for creating and sharing videos, to cover the inauguration of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the first 100 days of his government.

During the period, the station informed that it will produce exclusive content for the application about the first announcements and movements of the beginning of the Lula government. THE CNN Brazil intends to adopt formats typical of social networks, such as live transmissions and short news videos, in addition to the production of a weekly bulletin with a summary of the news.

According to the company, the results of the partnership with Kwai during the elections were “expressive”with the broadcaster registering 2.1 million followers on the platform.

DISMISSALS ON CNN

The announcement of the partnership takes place less than 1 month after the broadcaster made a cut of more than 100 employees.

On December 1st, the CNN Brazil laid off more than 120 professionals, including presenters, reporters and analysts. In addition to the cuts, the broadcaster also closed the branch in Rio de Janeiro. The headquarters in São Paulo and Brasília continue to operate.

The dismissal process lasted about 12 hours for all professionals to be dismissed. The idea was to do everything at once in just one day, as the station thought that this way the trauma would be better absorbed by the employees who would be kept.

The changes are carried out by the management of businessman João Camargo. He assumed the presidency of CNN Brazil in October 2022. Before, journalist Renata Afonso had commanded the station for 19 months. On December 6, Camargo announced that the position of CEO is extinct at the station.

O Power360 found that the CNN Brazil seeks to reach the Break Even Point🇧🇷 That is, the billing equivalent to your expense. In 2022, spending was double revenue. the goal of CNNbesides the Break Even Pointis to keep the number of employees below 600.

Rubens Menin’s station was inaugurated on March 15, 2020, with 600 employees. It grew to over 800.

Menin is the majority shareholder of CNN Brasil. It has 65% of the share control. He is the founder of 3 large companies: MRV Engenharia (a contractor that became stronger after carrying out works for the Minha Casa Minha Vida program, created during the Lula government in 2009), Banco Inter (a digital financial institution that has more than 10 million customers) and Log Commercial Properties (commercial property leasing company).

Together, they have a market value of R$ 25 billion. The oldest is MRV, founded in 1979. Learn more about the entrepreneur in this text.

In an internal statement, the CNN stated that he goes through a “restructuring” in its operations to “strengthen” the channel and “Realign Costs”🇧🇷

The changes are carried out by the management of businessman João Camargo. He assumed the presidency of CNN Brazil in October of this year. Before him, journalist Renata Afonso commanded the station for 19 months.