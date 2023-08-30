admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/30/2023 – 2:17 pm

CNN announced on Wednesday (30) that experienced British executive Mark Thompson will take over as the new director of the broadcaster, which is struggling to reverse a slump in ratings.

Thompson — a former director general of the BBC and former chairman and CEO of The New York Times Company — will start in his new role on Oct. 9, CNN parent Warner Bros. said in a statement. Discovery, in a statement.

He takes over after former director Chris Licht stepped down in June after facing controversy over editorial decisions, including an audience-attended interview with former President Donald Trump that was dominated by applause from the tycoon’s supporters and attacks. to moderator Kaitlan Coollins.

“Mark has a formidable background, and I have long admired his leadership and ability to inspire organizations to elevate their own ambitions and sense of what is possible – and achieve it,” said David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery in one statement.

“I am confident that he is exactly the leader we need to take the helm at CNN at this crucial time.”

Thompson was director general of the BBC from 2004 to 2012, before heading The New York Times Company from 2012 to 2020, a period in which the prestigious American newspaper made major transitions to the digital age and saw its subscriptions soar, reaching more than 10 million 2023.

CNN has recently faced a constant series of crises, with declining ratings and profits, and a string of departures from high-profile professionals such as Chris Cuomo, who was fired for helping his brother, Andrew Como, when the former governor of New York faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

In February 2022, former CNN chairman and powerful media executive Jeff Zucker stepped down after it emerged that he had concealed a romantic relationship with a female colleague.

Among Thompson’s first assignments is the launch of CNN Max, the news channel’s streaming service, on Sept. 27.

A previous entry of the station in the world of streaming, CNN +, was extinguished in April 2022, causing damage to the channel’s coffers a few weeks after its launch.

The decision was made by new management after the company’s former parent, WarnerMedia, merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery.