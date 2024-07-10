The National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) has fined Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) 120,000 euros for covert advertising. The resolution made public by the CNMC this Wednesday determines that an energy drink was “explicitly” promoted during the broadcast on March 9, 2023 on the Teledeporte channel of a golf tournament in Peralada (Girona). As the document determines, the action was carried out “without any indication of its treatment as advertising appearing at any time during the broadcast, nor was any overprint identifying it, nor was it indicated as product placement.” The planned fine of 120,000 euros has been reduced by 40% due to the Corporation’s recognition of responsibility (20%) and the advance payment of the fine (another 20%), made by RTVE on June 3 for an amount of 72,000 euros.

The violation found by the CNMC is limited to the application of article 122.3 of the General Law on Audiovisual Communication. This law prohibits “covert audiovisual commercial communication that, through the verbal or visual presentation, direct or indirect, of goods, services, names, brands or activities, intentionally has an advertising purpose and may mislead the public as to the nature of said presentation.” The same law considers these behaviors as serious violations, and determines the responsibility of the providers of the audiovisual communication service; in this case, the Teledeporte channel of the RTVE Corporation, under whose control it depends.

The viewing record provided by the CNMC in its resolution states that during the broadcast of the Peralada golf tournament on March 9, 2023, Teledeporte broadcast between 17:01:49 and 17:02:55 hours a contest with the participants of the competition in which they had to guess the flavor corresponding to the type of energy drink they were consuming. In addition, the qualities of said product were exposed, according to the record. “There we see: irresistible flavors in a drink that has a low sugar content with more than 80% protein and suitable for vegetarian diets.”

The final report of an Audit on Teledeporte completed in October last year by RTVE included a mention of this episode. The file warned that this broadcast “could constitute covert advertising of an energy drink that materialises in a direct incitement to its purchase and consumption, due to the allusions to the properties and benefits it offers”. This extensive report by the Corporation selected a sample of 11 programmes broadcast on the Teledeporte channel “in order to verify the risk of non-compliance with regulations on the broadcast of commercial communications”.