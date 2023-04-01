Cooperatives made up mostly of family farmers will be able to contract financing of up to R$ 25 million

The CMN (National Monetary Council) approved this Thursday (March 30, 2023) the raising of the financing limits of the industrialization credit line for Family Agroindustry, from Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture).

According to the decision, the limit will increase from R$ 15 million to R$ 25 million per cooperative, with a ceiling per active member increasing from R$ 45,000 to R$ 60,000.

The measure will be valid for hiring until June 30 of this year and covers cooperatives with at least 75% of active participants benefiting from Pronaf. In addition, at least 75% of the financed production must come from family farming. Currently, the requirements for access to this line are 60% and 55%, respectively.

The CMN is a collegiate body chaired by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), and composed of the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, and the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet (MDB).

With information from Brazil Agency.