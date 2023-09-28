“It does not transfer [uma pessoa] in an ambulance without a driver. The Union no longer has this problem”, said Paulo Ziulkoski

The president of CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities), Paulo Ziulkoski, said this Thursday (September 28, 2023) that municipalities increased personnel expenses without compensation from the Union. In a critical tone, he held the federal government responsible for the growth in the number of employees in city ​​halls.

“We have 7 million employees, the Union has 800 thousand, and the States have 1.1 million. Why have we grown so much with these people and today it’s causing problems with city hall spending? Because federal government programs do not observe the constitutional principle of decentralization, but deconcentration”, he declared.

Ziulkoski spoke about the topic in the Senate plenary, during the thematic session on tax reform with mayors. He stated that the government maintains in Brasília “great fundraising” and said there is no “autonomy” of the municipalities.

The president of the CNM also declared that the cities are “in the red” and that there is no possibility of new debts. “The municipalities are at the forefront, serving the population. Unlike the Union, which, when it has a deficit, can issue public debt securities, [os municípios] they do not have concrete means to face fiscal crisis situations without affecting the population they serve”he declared.

The lawyer also said that many government actions are linked to cities. “You can’t do vaccinations at the end, you can’t treat a patient without someone there, you can’t transfer them in an ambulance without a driver. The Union no longer has this problem. It spends 15%, 20% on staff”he completed.

MAYORS DEFEND AUTONOMY

During the Senate session, mayors expressed concern about the way resources were distributed. There were several requests for the reform to ensure autonomy for municipalities and for there to be no loss of revenue.

Here’s what some of them said:

Adriane Lopes (PP), mayor of Campo Grande (MS) – "This reform is very complex. It is a tax reform that will have a major impact on the municipalities of our country. And, with attention to the federative pact, which guarantees autonomy to all municipalities, in this context, I seek to guarantee autonomy and adequate treatment for my Campo Grande, but also for all municipalities in Brazil";

Dário Saadi (Republicans), mayor of Campinas, SP) – "We are going against the logic of revenue concentration and distribution and decentralization of attributions. This reform had to have come together with the federative pact, with the discussion of the federative pact […] It is not possible to approve a reform like this, Senator Eduardo Braga, without discussing the true responsibilities, because it will concentrate resources, we will concentrate resources and we will continue with the responsibilities";

Luciano Santos (MDB) mayor of Lagoa Nova (RN) – "Didn't the constitutional foundation that establishes municipalities as federated entities consider them participants in the division of the tax pie that gives them financial autonomy? If you consider this answer as 'yes', I ask another question: why are municipalities holding saucers in their hands? This is the litany of all of us who are here at the moment.";

Francisco Nélio Aguiar (União Brasil), mayor of Santarém (PA) – "The Chamber of Deputies, at the lights out, introduced a contribution creation by the States. This provision did not come from the municipalities. However, once brought into the text, on the initiative of the deputies, and observing the premises that underlie all the constructions developed by the CNM, already very well addressed here by President Paulo, the municipalities do not accept the creation of any new tax without the participation in the proceeds of collection. We are defending the proposal for participation in the revenue from this contribution".

MAYORS IN THE SENATE

This Thursday (September 28), the Senate promoted a thematic session on tax reform with representatives from city halls. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), was in charge of the session, which included the rapporteur of the text in the Upper House, senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), on the table.

In addition to those mentioned, representatives of:

FNP (National Front of Mayors) – Ricardo Nunes (MDB), interim president and mayor of São Paulo;

Ricardo Nunes (MDB), interim president and mayor of São Paulo; Ministry of Finance – Bernard Appy, extraordinary secretary for Tax Reform;

Bernard Appy, extraordinary secretary for Tax Reform; Apucarana (PR) – Junior at Femacmayor;

Junior at Femacmayor; Charity of Piauí (PI) – Antoniel de Sousa Silva, mayor;

Antoniel de Sousa Silva, mayor; Foz do Iguaçu (PR) – Francisco Lacerda Brazilianmayor;

Francisco Lacerda Brazilianmayor; Manakiri (AM) – Jair Soutomayor;

Jair Soutomayor; Santa Cecília do Pavão (PR) – Edimar Aparecido Pereira, mayor;

The vice president of the Senate, Venetian Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), is the author of the application who requested the thematic session to be held.