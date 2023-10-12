Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/10/2023 – 21:40

The Internal Affairs Division of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) opened an investigation into the conduct of the Pará judge who said that “pregnancy is not an illness” in a session of the Regional Labor Court (TRT) of the 8th Region held in Belém this Tuesday, 10.

Lawyer Suzane Teixeira, who was in labor this Tuesday, asked for the hearing of a case in which she was part to be postponed. In response, judge Georgenor de Sousa Franco Filho, who is president of the 4th Panel of the TRT, said that his pregnancy was not a sufficient reason to suspend the trial and cited a speech attributed to a former governor of Pará.

“Pregnancy, as Magalhães Barata, who was once governor of Pará, said, pregnancy is not an illness,” said Filho. Then, a judge responded: “It’s not a disease, but it’s a right.”

Georgenor also said that Teixeira was not a party to the process, but “just a lawyer” and that she could have been replaced by another defender. “I would send another replacement, that’s the simplest thing there is. There are more than ten thousand lawyers in Belém and I think they all have the same qualities and qualifications,” she said.

Counselors say judge disregarded pregnancy

After the release of Georgenor’s statements, four counselors presented a formal representation to the CNJ Internal Affairs Office asking for the opening of a disciplinary complaint. The CNJ stated that it will analyze whether the judge had adopted positions that could constitute a “violation of the functional duties of the judiciary”.

In the representation, the counselors argued that Georgenor had disregarded the context of the lawyer’s pregnancy and had demonstrated gender discrimination after the request to postpone the session. As soon as he saw the recording of the session, the national inspector of justice, minister Luis Felipe Salomão, pointed out that the magistrate’s stance may have “violated the duty of civility towards colleagues and parties”, but stated that it is necessary to analyze a possible non-compliance with rights that are guaranteed to defenders during childbirth.

“It is necessary, throughout the judicial process, to question whether gender asymmetries are, in any way, present in the conflict presented, with special attention to the treatment of the parties involved, such as lawyers, prosecutors, witnesses and other relevant actors. The judge committed to judging with a gender perspective must always be aware of the structural inequalities that affect the participation of subjects in a judicial process”, highlighted the minister.

In 2016, law No. 13,363/2016 was sanctioned, which granted guarantees to pregnant lawyers, including the suspension of up to 30 days of procedural deadlines when in labor. The request for postponement is granted as long as there is written notification from the applicant, as was the case in Belém.

Judge apologized

This Wednesday, the 11th, judge Georgenor sent a note to Estadão informing that he found that his statement was “deeply rude and unfortunate” and apologized to the pregnant lawyer and other professional colleagues who “felt offended”. The TRT judge also said that it is “impossible not to make mistakes, but it is essential to recognize them so that we can follow the eternal path of learning”.

“Even out of respect for the women in my life (my late mother, my wife, my daughter, my daughter-in-law and my granddaughter), I deeply and sincerely regret what happened and reiterate my respect for all professional women who go to great lengths to fulfill their the difficult mission of observing their multiple journeys”, said the judge.