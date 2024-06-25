According to the report, judge Marcelo Malucelli has family ties to senator Sérgio Moro

The national inspector of justice, Luis Felipe Salomão, voted this Monday (June 24, 2024) to open administrative proceedings against judge Marcelo Malucelli. Former Lava Jato rapporteur at the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region), Malucelli has accumulated 3 disciplinary complaints for disobedience to the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in addition to a request for action due to the family bond with the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR).

According to the report presented to the CNJ (National Council of Justice), the judge has “intimate ties” with the Moro family. The relationship would be established through Malucelli’s son, lawyer João Eduardo Barreto Malucelli, boyfriend of the senator’s daughter. Furthermore, he would be a partner in a law firm with his in-laws Sérgio Moro and Rosângela Moro. Here’s the complete (PDF – 868 kB).

Even with the personal connection, Malucelli would not have declared suspicion and acted directly in revocations in the Lava Jato process that ran at TRF-4. In one of the actions, he reinstated a decision from the 13th Federal Court of Paraná, which impacted lawyer Rodrigo Tacla Duran, accused of being Odebrecht’s financial operator.

According to the report, Malucelli’s action would be a disobedience to the STF, as minister Ricardo Lewandowski had determined that cases relating to Tacla Duran should be decided by the Supreme Court, not in the TRF-4.

“Marcelo Malucelli, did not declare his suspicion […]moving said process that was suspended by the Federal Supreme Court and revoking decisions by judge Eduardo Appio that were beneficial to Tacla Duran and that could be unfavorable to Sergio Moro, since Tacla Duran had accused the former judge Moro and the former prosecutor of Deltan Dallagnol Republic of extortion,” the report says.

The magistrate’s vote against Malucelli took place in an Extraordinary Virtual Session that continues until Friday (June 28). There is still a vote of 11 councilors, who can follow the rapporteur’s vote or choose by divergence.