The measure is an extension of the gender alternation policy when filling vacancies for the 2nd Instance of the Judiciary

O CNJ (National Council of Justice) votes this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023) on the normative act that determines gender parity in strategic positions in the administration of courts across the country.

The information was released by the news portal Uol, in an interview with counselor Salise Sanchotene, rapporteur of the text. To the portal, Sanchotene stated that the proposal places female employees and judges in “more balanced condition” when compared to men.

“Often, domestic tasks and motherhood place women in an unequal position in the market”, stated the CNJ member. She also argued that the measure could reduce inequality between men and women in the Judiciary.

At Council's in-person agenda, it appears that normative act 0001070-76.2023.2.00.0000 will be voted on. The report of the text in question is by Sanchotene and presents “gender parity” as a keyword. There are no further details about the proposal.

The vote was guided by the president of the Council and the STF (Supreme Federal Court), minister Roberto Barroso, who has previously defended the CNJ's new parity policy.

UNDERSTAND

The measure is an extension of the standard approved by the CNJ on September 26th. On that date, the Council approved the creation of a gender alternation policy when filling vacancies for the 2nd Instance of the Judiciary.

With the decision, the Courts will now use an exclusive list for women in promotions based on merit, alternating with a traditional mixed list.

The proposal was approved despite resistance from Consepre (Council of Presidents of the Brazilian Courts of Justice). According to the Uolthe entity asked the CNJ to remove the text from the agenda.

Consepre requested that courts from all over Brazil be consulted and argued that the CNJ could not make such a change, since the Constitution only mentions seniority and merit as criteria for promoting judges, and not gender.

With the normative act to be voted on this Tuesday (Dec 12), the measure approved in September should extend to commissioned positions, strategic positions in the administration of the Judiciary and judges summoned by courts.

O Power360 sought the CNJ to confirm that the text was scheduled for this Tuesday (Dec 12), but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open for demonstrations.