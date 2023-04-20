Retroactive payment of benefits would cost public coffers up to BRL 1 billion; on Monday, TCU said that the measure has no legal provision

The National Justice Inspector, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, decided this Wednesday (April 19, 2023) to temporarily suspend the payment of premiums for length of service to federal judges. Currently, the salary of a federal judge is R$36,000. The additional measure would cost around BRL 1 billion to public coffers.

The determination was motivated by questioning of the federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil-SP) on the legality of the benefit, called a five-year period. Extinguished 16 years ago, the payment was reestablished by the CJF (Council of Federal Justice) in November last year.

In the decision, Salomão explains that he suspended the payment in view of the repercussions of the case and the financial impacts caused by the resumption of the benefit.

“The national internal affairs department is not the reviewing body of the administrative decisions of the courts and the internal affairs departments of Justice, but acts in cases of flagrant illegality, always bearing in mind the administrative and financial autonomy of the organs of the Judiciary Power”said the inspector.

By decision, the CJF will have to send information to the CNJ (National Council of Justice) on the financial and budgetary impacts of the benefit.

Last Monday (April 17, 2023), auditors from the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) called the perk “irregular” and asked for the suspension of the benefit, in addition to the return of the amounts paid under risk of “irreversible damage to the treasury”.

With information from Brazil Agency.