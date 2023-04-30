By imposing compulsory retirement on Judge Eduardo Luiz Rocha Cubas, of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, for attacks on the electoral system, the National Council of Justice rekindled an important discussion that could put an end to an old political-electoral strategy adopted by magistrates, prosecutors and other public servants who occupy strategic careers with special powers.

Quarantine is the political ‘isolation’ imposed on public servants for a certain period to prevent them from being favored at the polls if they run for any elective office after leaving office or even while they are still active.

After defending the dismissal of Eduardo Cubas from activities in the judiciary, accused of ‘very serious conduct’, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, national justice inspector, indicated that he will take ‘soon’ to the Council Plenary session proposals regarding the issue of the so-called ‘ quarantine’ for judges.

Eduardo Luiz Rocha Cubas was punished for party-political conduct and ‘attempted interference’ in the 2018 elections. The magistrate recorded a video in front of the Superior Electoral Court, a month before the election, alongside deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, questioning the electronic system of voting. In addition, he intended to order the Army to collect the ballot boxes used in the first round of those elections.

A decision was taken on Tuesday, 25, during the 6th Ordinary Session of the CNJ in 2023. The penalty imposed on the magistrate is the hardest provided for in the Organic Law of the Judiciary. The magistrate will continue to receive his earnings, proportional to the length of service, but by the clean sheet law, he is ineligible for eight years.

Salomão stated that the facts involving Cubas ‘scream’ and are ‘staggering’, ‘extrapolating in all respects the violation of functional duties. For the counselor, ‘the magistrate’s political intention is evident’, just as it is ‘evident that there should be a possibility of this being prohibited’. For him, the quarantine would inhibit cases of use of the jurisdiction for the practice of political acts.

“This possibility of the judge retiring, hanging up his toga in one day and going to politics the next day to run for election, is what has been generating some of these distortions that we have followed with amazement. I have been arguing about the need (for quarantine) and perhaps the National Council of Justice can look into some rules regardless of the legal criteria for quarantine, ”he appealed.

Counselor Vieira de Mello Filho went so far as to suggest that the quarantine last for at least five years, “so that magistrates do not use their togas for personal, political purposes and to violate the highest command of the Constitution”. Vieira de Mello Filho highlighted that the case of Cubas ‘does not affect mere deviations of conduct’, but ‘attacks the heart of the Constitution’.

The councilor saw in the judge’s conduct ‘contempt for republican institutions and the Judiciary’, emphasizing that the ‘vilification practiced in the bowels of Power aims to weaken institutions in the name of personal fantasies, shared in the form of fake news by the aggressors of democracy’ – posture not compatible with the judiciary.

The President of the Federal Supreme Court and the CNJ, Minister Rosa Weber, cited the unprecedented nature of the case, noting that ‘without an independent Judiciary, there is no democracy’. “I always think about what makes a person apply for a judge. With great sadness I follow the vote in its entirety and all the considerations. And this kind of inconsistent conduct can only give rise to us endorsing this loss of office,” she said.

Regarding Salomão’s proposal, the minister considered that it is ‘time for the CNJ to address the issue’. “When there is absolute clarity from everyone regarding referrals, it seems that the solutions are easier”, she indicated.

Understand the Cuba case

Eduardo Luiz Rocha Cubas was investigated both for the video published on the eve of the 2018 elections – alongside Eduardo Bolsonaro and in line with the unproven allegations of former president Jair Bolsonaro – and for conducting a popular action that called for an ‘expertise ‘ of electronic voting machines.

The magistrate’s conduct in the case led to his removal, by the CNJ, after the Attorney General’s Office denounced that the judge intended to grant an injunction for the Army to collect the ballot boxes in polling stations in the country to carry out security tests. The CNJ considered that there was a ‘personal interest’ in conducting the process with the production of a ‘teratological decision’.

The assessment of the rapporteur for the case, counselor Mauro Martins, is that the conduct of Eduardo Luiz Rocha Cubas ‘contributed to a considerable portion of society becoming distrustful of electronic ballot boxes’. The advisor also noted that, in the 2022 elections, the ‘same part of society’ carried out acts that resulted in the coup acts of January 8, when radicals left a trail of destruction in the Praça dos Três Poderes.

“He cannot speak out on party politics. The judiciary or his role as leader of an association does not give him the right to express himself on any and all subjects, especially on the reliability of electronic voting machines, a topic that at the time generated intense debates. It put democratic institutions at risk, including electoral justice and the normality of elections”, pondered the councilor in his vote.

The counselors fully followed the vote of the rapporteur, for the application of compulsory retirement penalty in the case.

Counselor Salise Sanchotene highlighted that the judge’s partisan political activity is ‘unequivocal’, consisting of ‘activism in the most pejorative way’.

Counselor Jane Granzoto Torres da Silva highlighted how Cubas’ conduct is not consistent with the attitude of a magistrate, stressing that ‘there is no way he can remain in the judiciary’, considering the ‘very serious conduct’.

Adviser Richard Pae Kim highlighted that the case is a ‘manual of what judges should not do in their careers’.

‘Candidate’ for a vacancy in the STF

Two years after the episodes that led to his retirement, Cubas even officiated the then president Jair Bolsonaro asking for a ‘public invitation’ of interested parties to the vacancy in the Federal Supreme Court opened with the retirement of Minister Celso de Mello – a vacancy currently occupied by Minister Kassio Nunes Marques .

On the occasion, the magistrate placed himself as the first interested and candidate for the chair, stating that ‘curiously’ on the same day as the president and even studied at the same school as Bolsonaro. Cubas says he places qualifications on ‘presenting himself to the troops as a soldier who seeks a Brazil above all and God above all’.

WITH THE WORD, JUDGE EDUARDO CUBAS

“Being elegant and not commenting on the unmentionable is just remembering the teaching of Matheus (7:6). We must not throw pearls.”