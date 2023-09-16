Council document says there was “chaotic management” in the amounts of plea bargains and possible “collusion”

The former Lava Jato judge and current senator, Sergio Moro (União-PR), countered on Friday (September 15, 2023) the report by the CNJ (National Council of Justice) which concluded that there was a “chaotic management” in the leniency and termination agreements of the operation. For Moro, the document is “a mere preliminary opinion from the CNJ Internal Affairs Office without basis in facts”.

The senator published a long text in your profile on X (former Twitter) to defend himself against the CNJ report. According to the former judge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, “It draws attention to the opinion of the internal affairs body that the amounts deposited in court should not be returned to Petrobras before the final and unappealable decision”.

Here is the full text of Moro’s publication:

On Friday (September 15), the CNJ published the partial report of the audit carried out at the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, responsible for Lava Jato. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 686 kB), produced by minister Luis Felipe Salomão, from the STJ.

“Correctional work encountered chaotic management in the control of amounts arising from collaboration and leniency agreements signed with the Federal Public Ministry and approved by the court of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba”, reported the CNJ.

Leniency agreements are for companies and plea bargain agreements are for individuals. Lava Jato was guided by agreements of this type. The investigation, which began with suspicions of money laundering at a gas station in Brasília, gained proportions after the allegations of money changer Alberto Youssef and Paulo Roberto Costa, former Petrobras supply director.

The CNJ identified a possible “collusion” of judges and prosecutors to allow Petrobras to pay for agreements abroad that would return to the exclusive interest of the MPF. Understand the step-by-step instructions mentioned in the partial audit report: