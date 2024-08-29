Ana Cristina Vignola “refrained from acting in a manner compatible with the honor and dignity of her duties,” says rapporteur

THE CNJ (National Council of Justice) unanimously decided to remove judge Ana Cristina Paz Neri Vignola, from TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo), for 60 days. In the assessment of the counselors, Vignola made prejudiced, homophobic, racist and political-partisan publications on social media during the 2022 presidential elections. judgment was held on August 20th.

The judge made 12 critical posts on social media against the minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and its voters at the end of 2022.

Vignola “did not maintain the conduct expected of a magistrate and refrained from acting in a manner compatible with the honor and dignity of his duties”, highlighted counselor João Paulo Schoucair, rapporteur of the disciplinary administrative process. The rapporteur stated that the judge admitted to having made the publications “at a time when the country was experiencing the greatest turmoil in its history”.

For Schoucair, “the judge’s personal attacks against national political leaders and their respective political parties, shared on a wide-reaching social network, with the aim of discrediting them in the eyes of public opinion, even more so in a political scenario of exacerbated polarization, reflected political-party militancy”.

