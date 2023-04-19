TJPR magistrate stated that Paraná “has a higher cultural level than the North of the country”

The national justice inspector, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, ordered this Tuesday (April 18, 2023) the opening of a disciplinary complaint against Judge Mário Helton Jorge, of the TJPR (Court of Justice of Paraná). The procedure will investigate the magistrate for declaring that the State “has a higher cultural level than the North of the country, the Northeast, etc.“.

The speech was made during the online trial of the 2nd Criminal Chamber, on April 13. At the time, Jorge expressed his discomfort with Operation Lava Jato, Petrolão and Mensalão. In the session, the judge classified the actions as “widespread robbery“.

“Because it’s a generalized theft. And this in Paraná, which is a state that has a higher cultural level than the North of the country, the Northeast, etc. It is a country that does not have the same political game as other states. Here in Paraná, it’s a shame [sic]”, he stated.

In his dispatch, Salomão said that the statement made by the judge from Paraná was said outside any context of the res judicata and that the content may have prejudiced and xenophobic connotations. The minister determined that Jorge present his statement within 15 days.