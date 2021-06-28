The CNJ (National Council of Justice) released this Monday (June 28, 2021) a manual that establishes a series of guidelines and procedures to be adopted by the Judiciary in relation to the treatment of LGBTI people.

The text is part of the collection “Management and Transversal Themes”, prepared by the Programa Fazer Justiça, a partnership between the CNJ and the UNDP (United Nations Development Program). The release date was chosen because this Monday (June 28) is celebrated the International LGBTI Pride Day.

The manual says that judges, when informed that a person is part of the LGBTI population, must make them aware of the possibility of self-declaration and inform them of their rights and guarantees.

Recognition of self-determination of gender and sexuality must be done exclusively through a self-declaration, which may be collected by the magistrate at the hearing or at any stage of the criminal proceedings.

LGBTIs deprived of liberty can also serve sentences in places suitable for their self-declared gender. The choice must be informed at the same time as the self-declaration.

The purpose of the measure, according to the CNJ, is to guarantee the right to life, physical and mental integrity of this population in the justice system, in addition to recognizing their specificities in relation to other defendants, defendants and prisoners. here is the whole (5 MB).

“The LGBTI population deprived of liberty is at particular risk of suffering torture and ill-treatment, both within the criminal and juvenile justice systems and in other contexts such as medical establishments”, says the Council.

Based on this diagnosis, supported by survey done in 2016 by the UN (United Nations), the CNJ organized, between 2019 and 2020, meetings with representatives of bodies and entities of the Judiciary, Executive and Legislative for the formulation of alternatives.

SPECIFIC MEASURES

The manual also lists a series of specific measures for each group of the LGBTI population. Transsexual women and transvestites, for example, can wear clothing that is socially read as feminine, keep their hair long, even with fixed hair extension, such as mega hair, and must have controlled access to tweezers to extract hair, as well as makeup and cosmetic items.

The same goes for transsexual men, who can use clothing considered to be masculine, accessories for breast compression, among other things.

Intersex people are guaranteed the right to clothing and utensils that preserve their self-recognized gender identity. Impositions of practices that seek to adapt the appearance of self-declared LGBTI people are also prohibited.

The safeguarding of the right to motherhood of lesbian women, transvestites and transsexuals and trans men is also guaranteed. The manual also reinforces the right to hormonal treatment, the guarantee of psychological and psychiatric care and care in the context of covid-19.

“It is up to the judicial authority to indicate that self-declaration as part of the LGBTI population entails the incidence not only of ordinary rights and guarantees – that is, guaranteed to all people -, but also of the specific guarantees of the LGBTI population, transversally reaching all procedural acts”, says the CNJ.

RESOLUTION

In October 2020, the CNJ approved a resolution establishing the same guidelines. In these cases, the country’s courts have 120 days to adapt to the new guidelines. The purpose of the manual published in this 2nd edition is to help implement the measures and reaffirm, according to the Council, the vulnerabilities of LGBTI people. here is the whole (135 KB).

“It is the first time that the Judiciary receives detailed guidance to ensure that accountability procedures involving self-declared LGBTI persons are compatible with the Brazilian constitutional text and other national and international norms”, says councilor Mário Guerreiro, supervisor of the Department of Monitoring and Inspection of the Prison System and of the CNJ’s Social and Educational Measures Execution System.

“Thus, we act to reform protection mechanisms to deal with the special vulnerability of this population”, adds Guerreiro.

