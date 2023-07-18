Estadão Contenti

07/17/2023 – 21:38

Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, from the National Council of Justice, rejected the request of federal judge Eduardo Appio and maintained his removal from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba. ‘The conduct of the investigated magistrate appears to constitute a possible threat to the judge of that Court’, Salomão said in his dispatch and assessed that the judge should remain away while the investigation into his conduct lasts.

Appio was removed in May from the 13th Court, in which the remaining actions of Operation Lava Jato are being processed, due to an alleged connection he would have made with a ‘threat’ to the son of the judge Marcelo Malucelli, João Malucelli, who is a partner of Senator Sergio I live in an office in Curitiba and am the boyfriend of the Lava Jato architect’s daughter.

The main point of Appio’s defense is that his removal took place without any administrative disciplinary proceedings being opened against him, which, according to the defense, goes against the decision of the Federal Supreme Court and implies a ‘restriction to the guarantees of immovability and tenure’. The CNJ, however, pointed out that the magistrate’s access to the Federal Justice systems could hinder the investigations of his conduct in the alleged threat to Malucelli.

For Salomão, there are ‘elements that point out that the investigated used data and information contained in the electronic system of the Federal Justice’ and that this use ‘to embarrass or intimidate a judge of the Court represents, in itself, in theory, a very serious and suitable conduct to justify the provisional and precautionary removal of the magistrate’.

Appio is the enemy of Senator Sergio Moro and former Deputy Deltan Dallagnol and had taken over the Court responsible for Lava Jato in February 2023.

WITH THE WORD, EDUARDO APPIO

WITH THE WORD, EDUARDO APPIO

To the Estadão, the defense of federal judge Eduardo Appio stated that he respects the decision of the magistrate. "But we are going to appeal, because we strongly disagree with its fundamentals", he declared.
























