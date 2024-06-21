Accused of selling court sentences, the magistrate was the target of a PF operation this Thursday (June 20)

The internal affairs department of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) determined this Thursday (June 20, 2024) the opening of a disciplinary complaint to investigate the conduct of judge Ivo de Almeida, from the 1st Chamber of Criminal Law of the TJ-SP (Court of Justice of São Paulo ), accused of selling court sentences.

In his decision, the national inspector of justice and minister of STJ (Superior Court of Justice), Luis Felipe Salomão, states that the correct investigation of the case may indicate that the judge’s conduct is “contrary” to the duties of “independence, prudence, impartiality, professional and personal integrity, dignity, honor and decorum”circumstances that would justify the initiation of a disciplinary complaint.

The minister gave a period of 10 days for the presidency and the General Inspectorate of Justice of the TJ-SP to provide information on possible administrative proceedings involving Ivo de Almeida. Here’s the complete (PDF – 74 kB).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Judge Ivo de Almeida was the target of Operation Churrascada, by Federal Police (Federal Police), this Thursday (June 20), and authorized by the STJ.

The magistrate is suspected of selling court sentences in cases in which he is the rapporteur and in cases that were on judicial duty, and of forcing employees in his office to give him part of their salaries, a practice called “rachadinha”.

WHAT THE TJ-SP SAYS

Earlier, in a note sent to the Power360the São Paulo Court of Justice declared that it was not previously communicated about the operation carried out.

The court stated that, in any case, it will comply with the STJ’s determinations and will adopt the appropriate administrative measures.