Last year, the Internal Affairs Division of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) opened 50 administrative disciplinary proceedings against magistrates and precautionarily removed 22 of them.

Minister Luís Felipe Salomão heads the sector and will have another year ahead of the investigations. One of the most rumored administrative investigations is about the management of fines from the whistleblower and leniency agreements of Operation Lava Jato. Senator Sergio Moro (União-PR) is the target of the procedure, which will also verify whether he used his career in the judiciary as a political platform.

The inspectorate also received an order to investigate whether judges and employees of the Judiciary participated in the protests on January 8th. The minister ordered anti-democratic posts to be removed on the networks and asked for information on investigations into the coup acts underway at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Over the last year, the CNJ Internal Affairs Department has also tightened supervision over the use of social networks by judges. Profiles of 12 magistrates were overturned amid 31 investigations. Blocking accounts is unprecedented in administrative procedures. Judges are prohibited from publishing partisan political statements or criticism of judicial decisions.

Salomão’s first year at the CNJ Internal Affairs in numbers

11,892 cases received since September 2022, which corresponds to an average of 850 cases per month and 90.22% of the total of 13,181 cases registered with the National Council of Justice in the same period;

12,210 monocratic decisions;

2,465 dispatches;

224 votes from the national inspector in processes under his reporting;

11,577 processes downloaded.