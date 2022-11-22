The National Council of Justice (CNJ) decided this Tuesday, 22nd, to compulsorily retire the judge Eduardo Almeida Prado Rocha Siqueira, from the Court of Justice of São Paulo, who became known for offending and trying to intimidate a municipal civil guard when approached by being without a face protection mask on a beach in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, at the height of the pandemic.

Compulsory retirement is the maximum penalty provided for in the Organic Law on Judiciary (Loman). The judge, however, will be entitled to ‘proportional provisions’, that is, he will continue to receive remuneration.

The advisers understood that he violated the duty to maintain ‘impeccable conduct’ in public and private life and that the behavior was incompatible with the ‘dignity, honor and decorum’ of the position.

“I understand that it has a big impact, a blow to the credibility of the Judiciary”, defended counselor Jane Granzoto, rapporteur of the case, for whom the judge’s conduct was ‘aggressive and disrespectful’. “These acts testify against the Judiciary as a whole,” she added.

Minister Rosa Weber, president of the CNJ, called the judge’s behavior ‘regrettable’.

“I, in the judiciary for 46 years, am immensely sad when I see a judge, who exercises a portion of state power, behave in a way that is absolutely incompatible with respect for others, in the case represented by the agent of the Metropolitan Civil Guard of Santos , and reproducing a culture that we all must fight and cannot be ignored”, he said.

Lawyer José Eduardo Rangel de Alckmin, who represents the judge, said that he had a ‘long career’ and was going through a moment of ’emotional imbalance’. “What’s different about this case is that it was filmed,” he said.

The defender also said that judges are ‘human’. To exemplify, he recalled the recent episode in which Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), called a Bolsonarist who followed him in New York a “mané”. “I mean, judges are human, it’s a human reaction,” he said.

The defense also stated that the judge is undergoing psychiatric treatment and has been taking prescription drugs since 2011, which would have affected his behavior. The CNJ considered, however, that he regularly exercised his functions at the Court of Justice of São Paulo and, therefore, had ‘full cognitive capacity’.

The case took place in July 2020. The disembargator was spotted calling guard Cícero Hilário, who asked him to put on a mandatory mask in public places during the pandemic, as ‘illiterate’. Siqueira even challenged the agent and his colleague to fine him and insinuated that he would throw the assessment ‘in the face’ of the guards if they insisted on notifying him.

The judge, who ended up tearing up the fine received, also called the secretary of Public Security of the municipality, Sérgio Del Bel, and evoked a supposed brother prosecutor to intimidate the guards.