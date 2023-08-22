Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/21/2023 – 23:39

The National Council of Justice (CNJ) decided this Monday (21) to open a disciplinary process against Judge Janaina Cassol Machado, responsible for the 1st Federal Court in Florianópolis.

The measure was taken by the council to investigate the magistrate’s conduct for alleged irregularities in the Federal Police’s Operation Match Point, launched in April this year to combat a drug trafficking and money laundering ring.

According to the CNJ, one of those investigated in the operation was held illegally for ten days after receiving a release permit.

“The error occurred due to the lack of dispatch of the necessary documents in the National Bank of Penal Measures and Prisons (BNMP), an electronic system that assists the judicial authorities of criminal justice in the management of documents related to arrest or hospitalization and release orders issued throughout the country. national territory”, informed the CNJ.

In 2017, Judge Janaina Cassol Machado was responsible for the warrant that determined the arrest of the then rector of the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) Luiz Carlos Cancellier in Operation Ouvidos Moucos, by the PF. The operation investigated alleged irregularities in university contracts. Removed from office, Cancellier was banned from entering the university where he had worked for years. A few days after the start of Operation Ouvidos Moucos, an offshoot of Operation Lava Jato, the former dean committed suicide. In July of this year, the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) filed the case for not having found any evidence of irregularity committed during Cancellier’s management.

The CNJ opened a process to investigate the magistrate due to the case, but the action was archived.

A Brazil Agency contacted the advisory of the Federal Justice in Santa Catarina and is waiting for a response.