The topic is based on the context of the retirement of Minister Rosa Weber from the STF; candidates for the vacancy are men

The CNJ (National Council of Justice) will discuss this Tuesday (September 19, 2023) a proposal to achieve gender parity in the Judiciary. The text by federal judge of the 4th Region Salise Sanchotene wants to guarantee the promotion of women, including to higher courts.

If the normative act is approved, promotions of judges will continue to be carried out based on seniority and merit, but will feature exclusive lists of women.”until gender parity is achieved in court”.

The rule amends resolution 106/2010, which deals with the criteria for measuring merit for the promotion of magistrates. Here’s the full resolution (PDF – 350 kB).

The topic is on the council’s agenda at a time when female representation in the courts is being discussed. Today, the CNJ is chaired by minister Rosa Weber. She turns 75 on October 2 and is expected to retire at the end of September, opening up a vacancy at the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

Nominating a new name for the Court is up to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In recent weeks, the PT member has been under pressure from supporters to nominate a black woman. At the moment, those being considered for the position are all white men.

On the list to replace Weber are the Union’s attorney general, Jorge Messias, the president of the TCU (Federal Audit Court), Bruno Dantas, and the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino.