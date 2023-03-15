The National Council of Justice (CNJ) decided, this Tuesday (14), to apply the compulsory retirement penalty to the judge of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) Ciro Darlan. The decision was taken unanimously.

The magistrate was responding to an administrative disciplinary process at the CNJ, which found irregularities in conduct by revoking arrests in various processes and in different courts, in addition to such decisions being taken during the judicial shift.

In one of the cases, in 2016, the magistrate granted a habeas corpus to former councilor and retired military police officer Jonas Gonçalves da Silva, known as “Jonas É Nós”, and accused of leading a militia in Duque de Caxias, in the Baixada Fluminense.

With the decision, Darlan will receive a pension proportional to the length of service. In a note, the judge said that he faces “relentless persecution” from his peers. “Defeated at the criminal level, they decided to circumvent my acquittal by now filing an administrative process with which they aim to tarnish my career built within the best practices of the judiciary with a compulsory retirement”.