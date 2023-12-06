Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/12/2023 – 11:59

The president of the National Council of Justice (CNJ), minister Luís Roberto Barroso, signed an ordinance establishing the creation of a working group on the use of artificial intelligence in the Judiciary on Monday, 4. The objective is to carry out studies and propose regulating the use of generative artificial intelligence systems to create content based on large language models in the Judiciary.

The group will be coordinated by CNJ advisor Luiz Fernando Bandeira de Mello Filho and made up of 14 other members, including members of the entity, judges, prosecutors, university professors, experts in digital law and data protection, among others. The ordinance also provides for the invitation of authorities and experts from public and private institutions to participate in studies and meetings. The established work period is one year, which can be extended.

In the document, the minister makes considerations about the rapid advancement of computer technologies that use AI to interact with the user and propose solutions, automatically generated from the processing of large databases – such as ChatGPT.

Barroso also expresses concern about the possible risks that these resources may pose to national sovereignty, information security and the privacy and protection of personal data. The judge also points out possible discriminatory biases and partialities that the use of generative tools may have.

Therefore, the ordinance considers the need to regulate the use of this type of tool in the Judiciary based on fundamental ethical values, such as the dignity and centrality of the human person, respect for human rights, non-discrimination, transparency and accountability.

The regulatory proposal to be developed and presented by the group must contain a governance model for the entire process for using the tools, as well as audits of the tools, mapping and risk management studies and cases in which the use was permitted, regulated and prohibited. There will also be a review of Resolution 332/2020, a rule that established the first guidelines on the use of AI in the Judiciary.

In 2020, the CNJ commissioned the study “The Future of AI in the Brazilian Judiciary”, produced by the Columbia University School of International Public Administration and ITS-RIO, being the most comprehensive on the use of artificial intelligence in the Brazilian Judiciary so far. .

Points of attention regarding the use of AI in the Judiciary

For Caio Vieira Machado, researcher at Harvard SEAS and executive director of the Vero Institute, the creation of the working group is an important step, mainly because there are points of attention regarding the use of AI in the Judiciary.

“AI is essentially a mathematical account, mainly generative, so it is not necessarily related to reality and can produce numbers and facts. We have already seen these tools generating jurisprudence, crazy decisions, articles of law that do not exist”, said Machado.

For him, there is concern even if it is only used to summarize documents in a process. “What guarantee do we have that the AI ​​is not creating facts, or even that it is selecting the facts that are most relevant? Each case is different.”

Understand what generative AI is

Generative artificial intelligence has the ability to create new content such as text, image, audio and video from pre-existing data sets. It uses large databases, which can multitask and out-of-the-box tasks, including summarizing, Q&A, rating, and more.