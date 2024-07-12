Magistrates in small cities, with difficult access or little infrastructure can receive leave for days worked

O CNJ (National Council of Justice) instituted in April the “Public Policy to Encourage the Allocation and Permanence of Magistrates” in courts of “difficult provision”. Read the full of the resolution approved in the trial (PDF – 99 kB).

The policy defines measures to encourage internalization, such as leave for days worked. Magistrates from courts in these areas will also be valued for promotions based on merit and will also have priority for improvements to the physical facilities of their work districts.

The resolution defines as “difficult to provide” districts those that:

are located in municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants;

are within 150 kilometers of an international border; or

are more than 400 kilometers, by road, from the headquarters of their courts.

Units that deal with cases of “high complexity”demands of “great repercussion” or that expose the magistrate to ““aggravated security risk” may also implement the incentive policy.

Court headquarters, units located in Brasília and in the capitals of each state will not be included. Units in the North region may have their distances reduced in places where transportation is expensive, time-consuming or dangerous.

The policy, which will come into effect on January 1, 2025, may also be implemented for civil servants by CJF (Federal Justice Council). Here are the measures established: