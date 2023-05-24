The CNJ (National Council of Justice) unanimously decided this Tuesday (May 23, 2023) to apply the maximum penalty of compulsory retirement, with proportional salaries, to labor judge Marcos Scalercio, of the TRT-2 (Regional Labor Court of the 2nd Region), headquartered in São Paulo. He was accused by at least 3 women of sexual harassment and sexual harassment.

scalercio is away since September, by decision of the CNJ. Following the removal, the opening of PAD (disciplinary administrative process) was determined, which now results in the dismissal of the judge.

The case was revealed in August last year by the portal G1after victims sought out movements to combat sexual harassment against women, such as the Me Too Brazil and the Punishers Project. In all, there were at least 87 complaints against Scalercio.

DECISIVE CASES

The CNJ decided to dismiss the judge based on 3 cases with more advanced investigation. In one of these episodes, the attack against a lawyer took place inside the judge’s office on TRT2. The victim reported that Scalercio advanced on her and touched her private parts, pressing her against the wall. She managed to free herself and ran away, immediately calling court security.

The lawyer then denounced the harassment to the internal affairs department of the labor court, but the body, before the episode became public, filed the case without proceeding with the investigations. It was only after the release by the press, in August of last year, that the TRT2, in a plenary decision, resolved Open a lawsuit against Scalercio.

“Institutionally [as vítimas] found no support, said counselor Luiz Philippe Vieira de Mello Filho, minister of the TST (Higher Labor Court). For the future, he suggested the creation of a “locus [lugar] reception for these victims, in these cases that are not few in the Brazilian judiciary”.

The other 2 cases judged this Tuesday (May 23) by the CNJ concern a student from the Damásio Educacional course, where the judge taught law, and a lawyer with whom Scalercio had contact through a social network. In both episodes, he would have boasted of his position as a judge to intimidate the victims, according to reports.

In the end, the vote of councilor Salise Sanchotene prevailed, who gave a detailed description of the events narrated by the victims. She concluded that the judge had a scandalous conduct within the work environment, registered a usual pattern of behavior and practiced very serious acts, subject to punishment with the maximum penalty. The rapporteur’s vote was praised by the other directors, being followed by all.

“This process is paradigmatic as it reflects a structurally sexist society that makes women invisible and, more than that, silences them”said the president of the CNJ, Minister Rosa Weber.

“I regret that our legislation guarantees salaries or subsidies proportional to length of service, but it is our legislation and we have to apply it”he said in reference to the compulsory retirement penalty, which provides for the continuity of salary payments, in proportion to the time the judge has held office.

On behalf of judge Marcelo Scalercio, lawyer Leandro Raca showed what contradictions in the victims’ reports would be and also argued that the CNJ would have applied milder penalties in similar cases. At no time did the judge’s defense assume the practice of harassment, which was also always denied by Scalercio.

With information from Brazil Agency