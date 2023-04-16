Corregidor investigates whether there was a disciplinary misconduct by magistrate Marcelo Malucelli, from TRF-4, from Rio Grande do Sul

The national justice inspector, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, determined that the judge provide information Marcelo Malucelli to determine whether there was any disciplinary misconduct in the case involving lawyer Rodrigo Tacla Duran.

The document was forwarded on Friday (14.Apr.2023) to the regional labor Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4), in Rio Grande do Sul. The information is from G1.

The action in CNJ (Conselho Nacional de Justiça) will analyze an alleged arrest warrant against lawyer Tacla Duran, which would have been issued by Judge Malucelli.

In addition, the procedure will assess the relationship between the judge and the family of the senator and former Minister of Justice and Public Security. Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

“The judge Marcelo Malucelli, from the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region, and the titular judge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, are urgently summoned, through the respective Presidency, so that, within 5 days, they can provide the information of understanding pertinent”decided Minister Luis Felipe Salomão.

Malucelli, who is supposedly close to the family of Senator Sergio Moro, would have failed to comply with the decision of the then Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court), Ricardo Lewandowski, and ordered the arrest of Tacla Duran.

The lawyer was leaving for Spain to come to Brazil to testify in person at the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, on April 13. A day earlier, the TRF-4 joined Duran’s process questioning the decision issued for his arrest (here’s the full – 229 KB), which would have been accepted at the request of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

“Employee, urgently, […] Judge Marcelo Maluceli, requesting information about how our secretariat should proceed in relation to the preventive detention decreed by Your Excellency […]that is, if the arrest warrant will be issued by this federal court or by the secretariat of the 8 Criminal Panel of the TRF4″questioned the text.

Tacla Duran is accused of the crime of money laundering in one of the processes of Operation Lava Jato. On March 27, Judge Eduardo Appio – who took over the operation – placed the lawyer in a federal government witness protection program.

Duran’s inclusion in the program was carried out after he accused Senator Sergio Moro and Deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Pode-PR) of stalking and attempted extortion.

On the afternoon of Friday (April 14), the TRF-4 stated that judge Marcelo Malucelli “it limited itself to revoking the decision rendered in the 1st degree, because it understood that it was contrary to the determination of the Federal Supreme Court, since the questioned decision was issued after the manifestation of the said Court”.

Here’s the full of the clarification note (2 MB).

Finally, the Court denied that the magistrate had ruled for the arrest of Tacla Duran. “The decision taken in the Partial Correction, moreover, did not decree any arrest, even because this measure was not even requested or was under discussion in the aforementioned procedure”finished the text.