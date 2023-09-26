Measure establishes affirmative action to achieve gender parity in courts; will come into force from January 1, 2024

O CNJ (National Council of Justice), under the presidency of the minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court), Rosa Weber, approved, by majority, this Tuesday (September 26, 2023), the creation of the rule that promotes gender parity in filling vacancies for judges of the 2nd Instance in federal, state, and military and labor, in promotions based on merit. The body excluded gender from the rule for promoting magistrates based on seniority.

Minister Rosa Weber commented on the approval of the amendment to the Resolution of CNJ 106/2010which deals with the objective criteria for the promotion of magistrates and access to the 2nd degree Courts. “There is no war of the sexes. We have men who also think about the law, and have all this sensitivity, as in fact, now, in the construction of this solution, it was also evident, within the National Council of Justice”, he said.

The approval of the measure by the board should increase the number of women in the positions of judges. According to data from the Justice in Numbers survey, by the CNJ, only 38% of the judiciary, made up of around 18,000 judges, is made up of women.

While among judges, women represent 25% and, among higher court ministers, this percentage is even lower, at 18%.

The approved rule defines that, for access to 2nd degree courts that have not reached the proportion of 40% to 60% by gender, based on merit criteria, vacancies will be filled through open notices to receive mixed registrations, to men and women, or exclusively for women, until reaching the percentage margin determined by the CNJ, in the respective court.

With the measure approved by the CNJ, the courts must alternate promotions between the mixed list and the women-only list from January 1, 2024.

Voting

The rapporteur of the normative act, counselor Salise Monteiro Sanchotene, supervisor of the Committee to Encourage Women’s Institutional Participation in the Judiciary of the CNJ, had already been in favor of implementing the measure, when reading the report, 15 days ago.

However, in the last session of the collegiate, councilor Richard Pae Kim had requested a review of the matter, when the council already had 3 votes to approve the normative act and change the rules for promoting magistrates. This Tuesday, in his vote, the counselor diverged in part from the rapporteur’s text, on the issue that he would adopt the gender criterion in promotion by seniority.

In response, Salise Sanchotene reinforced that even with the situation of lack of gender parity being considered a problem in Brazil, she would agree to remove the issue of gender parity in the possibility of promotion based on seniority in the 2nd instance of the courts, in order to have a consensus around the matter.

The counselor, then, remained with the part of the vote that adopts a gender quota in the promotions of magistrates only based on merit.

“This consensus was built minutes before this session began. But we had been talking for a long time. We built a consensus, so that I could reformulate my vote to remove seniority and maintain my vote in relation to merit”explained the rapporteur.

After the change suggested by the rapporteur, the majority of the board – 13 of the 14 counselors – followed the consensus proposal.

The president of the CNJ, minister Rosa Weber, agreed. “I’m a proponent of slowing down to move forward”.

With information from Brazil Agency.