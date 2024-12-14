A group of researchers from the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) has reported difficulties to be able to do their job well due to the lack of specialized equipment, something they attribute to poor management of the entity by its director, Maria Blasco.

Blasco herself appeared this Friday morning at a virtual press conference with the vice directors of the center and has blamed the lack of equipment on a reduced public allocation.

The CNIO has an annual public allocation of one million euros that is “clearly insufficient” and that forces the center to choose purchases “according to the most urgent needs,” indicated the director.

Accompanied by the vice directors of the center Óscar Llorca and Óscar Fernández Capetillo, and by the director of the Biotechnology program, Fernando Peláez, María Blasco He has clarified that in no case will he resign from his position after the investigators’ complaint, which the newspaper reported The Country.

“My contract is renewed every five years by the CNIO Board of Trustees after a prior evaluation as director. “They are the ones who have to decide if I have to continue or not.” but the last two evaluations “have been very good,” he said.

In the same way, he explained that the CNIO is evaluated every two years “by a very demanding external committee that also guides us in making decisions such as which research groups should continue or which should leave.” Its last evaluation was in 2023 and this year it will issue a new report, Blasco has advanced.

This year the CNIO has acquired a mass spectrometer, It has cost more than a million euros and has exhausted the funds, but it is a top-of-the-line piece of equipment in proteomics technology and a very important acquisition that the center had to make, its managers have defended.

Researchers who have criticized Blasco’s management have lamented unnecessary spending on a center program that connects science with art. The head of the CNIO has also referred to the CNIO Arte initiative and has assured that the center has never invested a euro in buying works of art and has explained that this initiative is financed by donations that allow an artist to make a work that is then donated to the CNIO, which is the one who benefits from its sale.





Regarding the financing of the CNIO, he recalled that the center is basically funded by the nominative subsidy, an allocation that comes from the General State Budgets and that has been frozen for twenty years, and has detailed that the center’s four million euro deficit is a consequence of having stabilized temporary staff, a “very good” decision that, however, represents an increase in personnel costs for the center.

The Government, committed to the CNIO

The Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Morant, has guaranteed the commitment of the Government of Spain so that the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) has “all the necessary instruments to continue doing the best science”, while highlighting that the entity is “one of the best research centers in our country.”

“You will never find me speaking ill or contributing to the discredit of our research centers”has advanced the head of Science, who has emphasized that the CNIO is “the main oncological research center against cancer in our country and the second best in Europe.” “The rankings say it, I don’t say it.”

Along these lines, he has valued that this center has “the largest collection of public funds, both national and international, in history”, as well as “the support of the Government of Spain for the improvement of equipment.” In fact, he has specified that in the last call “has received one million euros to renew three teams.” “He receives, in an extraordinary way, one million euros a year,” he noted.