Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/08/2023 – 3:13 pm

Share



The report by the tax reform working group in the Chamber, released on Tuesday, 6, pleased the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), which declared support for the main guidelines of the proposal. In a note, the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade, asks that the change in the country’s taxation model be approved “urgently” in Congress and claims that the reform has the potential to accelerate the growth of the Brazilian economy. The expectation is that the final text will go to vote in the plenary of the Chamber in the first week of July.

Industry has never been a focus of resistance to tax reform, which generates more controversy in the services sector, in agribusiness and between governors and mayors. The guidelines presented by deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), rapporteur of the proposal, suggest the replacement of five taxes on consumption (IPI, PIS, Cofins, ICMS and ISS) by a dual Value Added Tax (IVA), with a from the rate collected by the Union and another by States and municipalities.

+ Cashback, new IPVA and unification of taxes; see points of the preliminary text of the tax reform

+ Rapporteur wants to vote on tax reform in the Chamber in early July

“The new tax model indicated by the Chamber’s Working Group guarantees the development and growth of Brazil with advantages for Brazilians. This reform has been awaited for more than 30 years and, according to a study by UFMG, should generate additional growth of 12% in the country’s GDP in 15 years”, says the president of CNI. “This new model eliminates several distortions, simplifies and provides more transparency to consumption taxation.”

In the view of the CNI, one of the main advances of the reform is to end the cumulative nature of tax collection along the production chain. “In addition to completely exempting exports, with the end of cumulativeness and the quick restitution of IBS and CBS credit balances, as the whole world does, the new model also exempts investments. This rule is essential to reduce the cost of investing in Brazil, which represents an important step towards boosting economic growth”, says the confederation.

The WG report proposed that VAT have a standard rate, which will serve as a reference for taxing consumption, but opens up the possibility of different treatment, with lower rates, for certain goods and services, such as health, education, public transport, ( urban, semi-urban or metropolitan), regional aviation and rural production. The charge is now made at the destination (where the product is consumed) and no longer at the origin (where it is produced).

“Furthermore, it is important to mention that the predictions of specific regimes for operations with real estate, financial services, cooperatives and fuel are in line with international VAT practices. The report also provides adequate treatment for companies opting for the Simples Nacional and that investments made in the Manaus Free Trade Zone must be guaranteed”, says the CNI.

The Confederation also praises the proposal to create a Regional Development Fund (FDR), with the contribution of resources from the Union, to compensate for the end of ICMS tax incentives granted by the States to attract companies. The value of the fund, which will remain outside the country’s fiscal rules, has not yet been defined and depends on negotiations between the Ministry of Finance and the governors.























