The Small Industry Performance Index increased in the second quarter of the year. The data appears in the Panorama of Small Industry, released this Monday (7) by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). According to the survey, the indicator ended the quarter at 45.9 points. “The result can be considered positive when compared to the average performance of the second quarter (42.5 points) or even in comparison with the historical average (43.8 points)”, highlights the CNI. The index ranges from zero to 100 points, with numbers above 50 being considered positive.

The CNI points out that, in April, the performance indicator fell by 3.5 points in relation to March, which is usual for the period, and showed improvement in the remainder of the quarter. According to the CNI economist, Paula Verlangeiro, the performance takes into account the evolution of the production volume or the level of activity, the level of use of the installed capacity and the evolution of the number of employees for the extractive, transformation and construction industries.

The survey also points out that the Financial Situation Index of small industries, which is calculated based on the operating profit margin, financial situation and access to credit, grew by 2.0 points in the second quarter of 2023, to 41.3 points . “The increase only partially reverses the fall of the first quarter of 2023, when the index retreated 3.7 points, from 43.0 points in the last quarter of 2022 to 39.3 points.” Even so, highlights the CNI, the index is above the average for the second quarter of each year (37.6 points) and also above the historical average, of 38.2 points.

Obstacles

The Panorama shows that, in the second quarter of the year, entrepreneurs from small industries indicated that the high tax burden is the main problem faced by the manufacturing industry, with 41.6% of the marks. For the construction industry, taxation appears in third position, with 26.0%, after a significant increase in the quarter of 6.9 percentage points. According to CNI, this item is usually among the first places of the main problems, demonstrating that high taxes are a relevant issue for small industry.

In the case of the construction industry, the item that occupied the first place was high interest rates, with 33.3% of the marks. Interest was the third biggest problem pointed out by the manufacturing industry, with 27.4%. “Maintaining the basic interest rate, Selic, at a high level has negatively impacted access to credit for small companies, making it more expensive and more restricted”, highlights the document, which was finalized on August 2, date of the last day of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting, which reduced the Selic interest rate by 0.50 percentage points, to 13.25% per annum.

Insufficient domestic demand is the second main problem pointed out by the manufacturing industry, with 32.4% of indications. “This item has been gaining relevance in recent quarters, in a context of high default rates and decelerating household consumption.” In the case of entrepreneurs in the small construction industry, excessive bureaucracy was the second most mentioned issue, with 27.6%. “This problem comes from the perception of redundant and unnecessary procedures, which can increase costs and affect the competitiveness of small companies.”

Trust

With the improvement in performance and the financial situation, the Industrial Entrepreneur Confidence Index (ICEI) for small-sized industries increased by 1.3 points between June and July, reaching 50.6 points. Thus, the indicator crossed the dividing line of 50 points, which separates confidence from lack of confidence.

According to the CNI, it is the first time that the indicator has been above 50 points this year, approaching the value of December 2022, 50.7 points, but still below the historical average, of 52.8 points.

The survey also reveals that the sector’s Perspectives Index recorded a significant increase in July, from 2.1 points to 49.5 points. The result is the highest of the year and is above the historical average (46.9 points).

“Businessmen’s confidence is important because more confident businessmen tend to make more investments and hires”, says Paula Verlangeiro. “The improvement in the prospects indicator is related, above all, to the improvement in demand expectations and the level of activity for the coming months”, she explains.

The data collection period for the elaboration of the Small Industry Panorama was from July 3 to 11.