Entity believes in the ability of the former minister to lead the bank “as an instrument for strengthening the industry”

The CNI (National Confederation of Industry) released note this Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) in which he says he trusts the nomination of former Minister Aloizio Mercadante to head the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development). The entity hopes that the state bank “play a decisive role in supporting the adoption of an industrial policy focused on Industry 4.0, innovation in the private sector, increasing the international integration of the Brazilian economy and the transition to a low-carbon economy”🇧🇷

“In this sense, the CNI trusts in the ability of Aloizio Mercadante, appointed by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to preside over the BNDES, to coordinate the work of the largest development bank in the country and direct its efforts towards actions focused on supporting the strengthening of the productive sector and the implementation of strategies that contribute to the sustained growth of the economy”completed the confederation.

On Tuesday (13.Dec.), the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), announced that Mercadante will chair the BNDES in the next government.

“I saw some criticism about rumors that you are going to be president of the BNDES. I wanted to say that it’s not a rumor anymore. Aloizio Mercadante will be president of BNDES. We need someone who thinks about development, about re-industrializing this country, about technological innovation, about generating financing for small, medium and large entrepreneurs so that this country can once again generate jobs”said Lula during the closing of the work of the transition team at the CCBB (Centro Cultural do Banco do Brasil), in Brasília.

However, experts differ on the possibility of the former minister taking over the position or not, considering the State Law🇧🇷 The measure arose to prevent party leaders from being nominated for certain public positions. In practice, the idea is to shield public companies from possible political interference.

CNI president Robson Braga de Andrade defended Mercadante’s appointment to the BNDES. He stated that the former minister has “a trajectory of frank and open dialogue with the industry and knows the strengths and challenges of those who produce and undertake in Brazil”🇧🇷

“Brazil needs a modern industrial policy, in line with the best international practices, with investment in innovation, with an emphasis on sustainable socio-environmental technologies, energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and digitalization of government processes”, declared.