National Confederation of Industry says it will invest R$24 million in the initiative by 2026; find out how to sign up

A CNI (National Confederation of Industry) resumed Pronampi (Program to Support the Competitiveness of Micro and Small Industries). There are 92 projects that offer training and mentoring for different areas of the sector with registrations open to entrepreneurs.

The objective is to reach at least 1,755 micro and small industrial companies. You must have annual revenue of a maximum of R$4.8 million. The information was released in a press release in advance of the Entrepreneurial Power. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 327 kB).

The investment for the program will be made with the Sebrae and adds R$24 million in injection into the business until 2026.

Here are some themes covered by the projects:

foreign trade;

digital transformation;

sustainability;

corporate governance;

female entrepreneurship;

energy efficiency;

business management and industry 4.0.

Pronampi will be available in 19 states and the Federal District. The Federation units currently open for registration are:

Alagoas;

Amazon;

Bahia;

Ceará;

Federal District;

Holy Spirit;

Goiás;

Maranhão;

Mato Grosso;

Minas Gerais;

For;

Paraíba;

Paraná;

Pernambuco;

Large northern river;

Rio Grande do Sul;

Rondônia;

Roraima;

Sergipe;

Tocantins.

Registration is done directly with the CNI units in each State. You need to contact each one.

The last Pronampi cycle ended in 2021 and lasted 21 years. “The program has already benefited more than 8,900 companies. Around 60% implemented innovation actions and 34% reduced costs”says the confederation.

Projects are offered to CNI and Sebrae with training proposals, mentoring and growth strategies with the intention of improving business efficiency. Each one involves 15 to 30 companies, but it depends on each case.