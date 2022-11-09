Survey with 1,004 entrepreneurs from across the country shows an increase in sustainability practices in Brazilian industry

Research by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) released this Wednesday (9.Nov.2022) shows that reducing solid waste in industrial production lines is the priority environmental action for Brazilian entrepreneurs. Among respondents, 91% say they adopt practices to meet this goal.

Of the short-term sustainable investments, expansion in the use of renewable energy sources is the most cited for the next 2 years, with 37% placing the action in 1st (22%) or 2nd place (15%). The main reason for the changes is to reduce production costs (41%), according to the survey. Here’s the intact (5.3 MB).

The survey shows that 6 out of 10 companies (59%) in the country currently have an area dedicated to sustainability. In 2021, that percentage was 34%.

The rate of those considering the matter “very important” for their business rose from 39% in the last year to 51% in 2022. Among entrepreneurs, 45% said they require environmental certificates from their suppliers and partners when closing a contract.

“Brazilian industry has taken responsibility for the environmental agenda and has worked to become a reference in the sustainable use of natural resources and taking advantage of the opportunities associated with the low carbon economy”said the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade.

THE “Sustainability and Industrial Leadership Research” was commissioned by CNI to FSB Pesquisa. 1,004 executives from small, medium and large companies from the 27 federation units were interviewed between October 6 and 21, 2022. The report will be presented at COP27 (27th UN Climate Conference), in Egypt.

The Southeast was the region with the most executives consulted (51%). It is followed by the South, with 28%. Most respondents run small businesses (80%), while 20% are medium or large business owners.

Read other survey highlights:

Investments in environmental sustainability in the last 12 months:

Increased a lot: 25%;

Up a bit: 25%;

They were the same: 44%;

Decreased a little: 1%

Decreased a lot: 1%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 3%.

Resources to implement sustainability actions in the next 2 years:

Increased a lot: 35%;

Up a bit: 34%;

They were the same: 27%;

Decreased a little: 1%

Decreased a lot: 1%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 3%.

Level of commitment of the company in relation to the UN sustainable development goals:

Very high: 5%;

High: 25%;

Medium: 36%;

Low: 20%;

Very low: 4%;

None: 8%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 3% 🇧🇷

GOVERNMENT IS A PROBLEM

For half of the entrepreneurs, the main obstacle to expanding sustainable practices in the industry is the lack of incentives from the federal government, followed by the absence of a culture of sustainability in the consumer market (37%).

Most consider it to be “difficult” or “very difficult” have access to credit for the adoption of sustainable actions in production. The difficulty is exemplified in the source of the funds obtained: among the industries surveyed, 23% sought private credit in the last 2 years and 15% obtained financing. Among the 16% who resorted to public resources in the same period, only 6% received the benefit.

For the executive manager of Environment and Sustainability at CNI, Davi Bomtempo, the Brazilian industry is crucial for “promote green investments” in the country and help Brazil honor international commitments for the environment and the climate agenda.

“The consolidation of a dynamic and prosperous low-carbon economy, capable of making Brazil move towards the goals established in the Paris Agreement, must be based on four pillars: energy transition, carbon market, circular economy and forest conservation”evaluates Bomtempo.