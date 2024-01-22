Vice-president of the National Confederation of Industry says that sector has been placed at the focus of the country's development

The vice president of CNI (National Confederation of Industry), Leonardo de Castro, said this Monday (22.jan.2024) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) placed Brazilian industry back at the center of the country's development strategy. In a speech at the launch of the “New Industrial Policy”, the CNI representative at the ceremony declared that the program is “modern” It is “sustainable”.

“Today we are reaffirming the President of the Republic’s option to put industry back at the center of the development strategy, so that we can resume higher growth rates and be able to offer a path that is consistent and aligned with what developed countries do, allowing for more and better jobs , dignity and self-pride”, said Castro. Read the complete of the speech (PDF – 256 kB).

During his participation in the ceremony, Castro recalled that Brazil has lagged behind in recent decades in terms of the development of its national industry. The executive declared that in the 1980s Brazilian industry was superior to that of China and South Korea combined.

Despite this delay, Castro declared that the new industrial policy appears in a window of opportunity that matches Brazilian potential. According to the executive, the country's ability to develop green industry must be taken advantage of by encouraging the strengthening of national industry.

“Brazil, which has immense potential for the production of clean energy, among other advantages, can benefit from this global megatrend. However, this window of opportunity is short and we are not moving at the necessary speed. That’s why today is so important to change the ambition we should have as a country!”declared Castro.