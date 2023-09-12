admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/12/2023 – 8:50

Considered one of the bets for the energy transition, offshore wind energy has an energy potential of around 700 gigawatts (GW), potentially increasing the energy capacity already installed in Brazil by 3.6 times. The data was consolidated by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

The study shows the great capacity for technology development in several Brazilian states, but points out that, for this to happen, improvements in regulation are necessary to bring clearer rules, predictability and legal certainty to investors.

In a model similar to wind generation already widely used in the country, offshore wind energy is generated from the force of the wind, but with projects installed on the high seas. The diagnosis of the potential in Brazil and necessary improvements were outlined by the CNI in the study “Opportunities and Challenges for Offshore Wind Generation in Brazil and Low Carbon Hydrogen Production”, which will be presented at an event this Tuesday, 12th, in Brasília .

Globally, it is estimated that 260 GW in new offshore wind capacity can be added by 2030. To achieve this, investments of around US$1 trillion are planned. But, in Brazil, the source is still taking its first steps. Until August 30 of this year, according to CNI, Ibama had 78 licensing requests for projects of this type, totaling 189 GW of installed power – almost the total energy capacity already centralized in the country and connected to the National Interconnected System (SIN) .

The assessment is that Brazil can become a powerhouse in generation through this source. “The consolidation of the offshore wind energy value chain in Brazil can boost the economy and promote the resumption of industrialization. In addition to offering a source of clean and renewable energy, the sector should generate jobs, stimulate technological and scientific development, reduce dependence on non-renewable sources and contribute to Brazil’s energy security.”

One of the central questions posed by the entity is how the electricity sector will absorb all this expectation of development and expansion of generation. The CNI points out that the production of low-carbon hydrogen appears as a way to make these projects viable. “For hydrogen production from water electrolysis using offshore wind energy to become viable, there will need to be a strong evolution of the learning curve over the next 10 years, just as has occurred with onshore wind and solar photovoltaics over the last 20 years. ”

Based on the data, the CNI points out in the document project proposals for areas with greater potential for hydrogen production projects with offshore wind in Brazil, which can benefit industrial sectors such as steel and refineries, in addition to the development of fertilizers. The study points out that the Northeast region has the greatest potential for wind generation in Brazil, including offshore, due to better wind stability and areas with great potential that have not yet been requested for licensing.

In the Southeast region, there are several areas with overlapping licensing requests. There are also ports that can be adapted as hydrogen hubs. In the South region, applying environmental, economic and technical restrictions, the potential of Rio Grande do Sul is practically reduced to Lagoa dos Patos, as the State has a large mapped conservation area. The assessment is that, from a demand point of view, the South’s vocation for using offshore wind is more electro-intensive industrial.

For the CNI, in order for Brazil’s great potential to be explored, it is necessary to overcome some regulatory and institutional barriers, with a view to creating a safe environment for investors; create a new market, whether inside or outside the country, for consumption of the energy that will be generated; invest in infrastructure so that this energy is competitive; and improve the country’s technological infrastructure so that this industry reaches performances that make it competitive.

The understanding is that clear rules are needed. The entity emphasizes that the government decree published in January 2022, which deals with the regulation for the transfer of the use of physical spaces and the use of natural resources in waters for the development of offshore wind farms, is not sufficient to guarantee legal certainty and argues that a regulatory framework is needed. The topic is already being debated in Congress through Bill 576/2021, which regulates the area transfer model, the collection of grants and the criteria for holding auctions.