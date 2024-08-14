Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2024 – 22:09

The president of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Ricardo Alban, said on Tuesday night, the 13th, that the industrial sector will have its own guarantee fund to finance investments. The initial cash flow of R$1 billion, he says, will be formed by resources identified during discussions with the federal government.

“We face the challenge of how to financially leverage our construction, with the risk of denationalizing our potential,” said Alban when explaining the initiative to create a guarantee fund for the industry, an incentive similar to that already practiced for sectors such as agribusiness.

“We already have the green light for R$500 million identified in a ministry fund and we are in talks about another R$500 million from another fund, which is currently private,” he said. The announcement was made during an event organized by the National Union of the Heavy Construction Industry (Sinicon).

The guarantee fund is a requirement of large banks for financing high-cost projects. Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), Alban cited BNDES as an institution that could be accessed by the industry through the fund.

“The expectation is for greater autonomy and financial capacity,” said the president of CNI, who did not give an estimate of when the fund will be in operation.

According to Alban, the fund will be managed by a working group with representatives from the government and different branches of the industry.