The president of CNI (National Confederation of Industry), Robson Braga de Andrade, encouraged this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022) cooperation between the public and private sectors to accelerate the energy transition in Brazil. He made the statement during a speech at COP27 (27th UN Climate Conference) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Andrade highlighted the role of Brazilian industry in the development of a low-carbon economy, but criticized the unilateral imposition of environmental taxes on Brazilian exports. “Unilateral measures aimed at imposing environmental barriers to international trade can cause enormous damage”he stated.

According to the president of CNI, these measures tend to harm manufacturers of products with “low technological intensity”a group that considers itself to be the most vulnerable to economic and climate change, in addition to “affect the prices of raw materials and inputs, raising the costs of segments that depend on imports”🇧🇷

Andrade opened the “Business Dialogue for a Low Carbon Economy”promoted in partnership with the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce, in the acronym in English). Here’s the full from the speech by the president of the CNI (104 KB).

The event was also attended by the President of the Senate Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), from TCU (Union Court of Auditors) minister Benjamin Zymler, and the president of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, Osmar Chohfi. Here’s the full of programming (235 KB).

Andrade assessed that Brazil is in a privileged position to lead efforts to comply with climate agreements and expand the renewable percentage of its energy grid, highlighting offshore wind farms and the production of green hydrogen.

He also cited the country’s experience with biofuels and highlighted that environmental legislation and forest monitoring are in compliance with “strict world precepts”making Brazil attractive for climate financing that consolidates the “A path towards a green economy”.

The president of the CNI said he hopes that the targets will be carried out by the president-elect’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and defended a national strategy on 4 fronts articulated between government and industry in the coming years:

energy transition;

carbon market;

circular economy; and

forest conservation.

“I am sure that the industrial sector, which has been making significant investments in sustainable actions, will continue to contribute to the fulfillment of the commitments assumed by the country in the Paris Agreement and to the construction of a better future for all Brazilians”concluded Andrade.