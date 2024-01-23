Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/23/2024 – 20:27

In a position that counters criticism from economists and market concerns about the impact of the program on public accounts, the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) issued this Tuesday, 23, a position in defense of the policy that aims to reverse the deindustrialization of Brazil.

“Brazil, finally, has a necessary, adequate and viable industrial policy. Being against a modern industrial policy is being against the country's development. Together, we are committed to staying the course and making adjustments that may be necessary”, declared the president of the CNI, Ricardo Alban, in the text.

The entity maintains that the “additional” fiscal impact of Nova Indústria Brasil, as the new industrial policy was called, is zero, since its cost is already foreseen in the 2024 Union budget. Thus, the CNI argues that the program does not compromises the fiscal stability plan. “There are no new or additional resources from the Treasury.”

The only fiscal expense is, according to the CNI, in interest equalization – that is, the difference between the government's funding cost, at the Selic rate (currently at 11.75% per year), and the lower interest rates offered in plan financing lines. The confederation's estimate is that the government's average annual cost of equalization is R$3 billion, “a conservative figure”.

After remembering that the largest economies in the world have implemented industrial policies such as the one launched yesterday in Brasília, the CNI cites the gap between the value announced for financing the so-called “neoindustrialization” until 2026 – R$ 300 billion, or around US$ 60 billion – and the trillion-dollar figures allocated to green industrialization in developed economies: United States (US$ 1.9 trillion); European Union ($1.6 trillion); United Kingdom ($1.7 trillion); and Japan ($1.5 trillion). The Brazilian program, according to the CNI, is equivalent to approximately 3% of what other countries are doing.

“How can we understand that different nations are seeking to develop their industrial policies, including with already known tools, and we are left discussing ideological concepts? It is time for us to join forces and transform public policies into effective actions, and develop our country”, argued Alban in the position of the industrial confederation.