“We are concerned that these circumstances have exacerbated the regrettable decline in relevance of the EU-Brazil trade relationship in favor of other major competitors – a situation in which the Mercosur-EU Agreement would help to revive the bilateral trade relationship”they claim.

According to the text, the EU currently accounts for only 16% of global imports from Brazil, and the European bloc was once the country’s main trading partner. The document also says that Brazil was surpassed by countries like India and South Korea in the ranking of the main trading partners of the European Union.

“Faced with these worrying trends, the Mercosur-European Union association agreement becomes more important than ever as a strategic, comprehensive and sustained response”they say.

The declaration was released due to the visit of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to Brazil. This Monday (June 11), the European leader will meet with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in Brasilia.

She will also attend the conference “The Future of the European Union-Brazil Partnership”, held by the CNI and the EU delegation in Brazil, at 5 pm, in the Brazilian capital. The objective of the event is to promote a space for discussion on the future of the partnership with the European bloc.

On Sunday (June 11), von der Leyen said in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo that Brazil has returned to being an international actor with Lula. He also said that the EU wants to take advantage of the rapprochement with the Brazilian government to “give new impetus” in the partnership of the European bloc with the country.

