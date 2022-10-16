CNH Industrial is famous all over the world for the production and marketing of agricultural and construction machinery, industrial and commercial vehicles, buses and special vehicles and their engines and transmissions. But also for the Italian-American society the time has come to face the fateful challenge of electrification, with Italy which will be a great protagonist of this process. First, however, an issue that has gripped the sector for several months, years now, must be resolved: the semiconductor crisis.

“Italy is very important to us. The largest construction acquisition, Sampierana, is Italian and has recently financed another plant for the assembly of mini excavators: this is an example of an investment. And then we will invest in a new regional headquarters for our team in Turin. In addition, in Italy the workforce is qualified and its cost is reasonable “, commented Scott Wine, the CEO of CNH Industrial. The revenues of the Italian-American group should be around 20 billion dollars in 2022, despite, as mentioned, the issue linked to shortage of components fundamentals such as microchips: “The availability of most of the chips has improved from a year ago. With the likelihood of a global recession, and therefore falling demand, the allocation of automotive chips will be lower, so the situation should improve over the next year ”.

Therefore, cautious optimism in view of the future, while the process of electrification: Wine has in fact announced that the first vehicles to be equipped with electric motors will be small and low power tractors. Final remarks on the Iveco spin-off six months after its formalization: “I am not repentant, rather. We are still very close because Fpt is our engine supplier, but we have different clients with different investment cycles so it is better for both of us to be separated ”.