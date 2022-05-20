Drivers who had their National Driver’s License (CNH) expired in January and February 2021 and have not yet renewed the document will have another chance this Saturday (21), when Detran-SP, in partnership with Poupatempo, new task force for the renewal of the license.

There were 9,400 openings in all Poupatempo service units. In the State of São Paulo, 153,341 thousand people need to regularize the document by the end of this month.

scheduling

The service will be available at the usual time of each unit, by prior appointment by the Poupatempo portal or Poupatempo Digital app.

online renewal

The renewal of the CNH can be done online through the Detran and Poupatempo portal or through the Poupatempo digital app, provided that the person cannot have any block in the medical record such as suspension or cancellation of the document.

For renewal of categories C, D or E: the first step is to schedule a toxicological test at one of the accredited clinics.

For drivers who are going to renew their category A and B driver’s licenses, select the date and time for a medical examination with a professional accredited by the Detran. In the case of professionals who carry out remunerated activity, it is also necessary to undergo a psychological examination.

The document issuance fee is R$ 116.50 (Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Santander and lottery houses), which includes delivery by post.

Traffic ticket

The punishment in case of traffic inspection for those who do not regularize the document within the correct period is seven points on the wallet, in addition to a fine in the amount of R$ 293.47.

See the full calendar below: