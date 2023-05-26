The methane in Italy it is growing again and the network of distributors is expanding from North to South, which can also be used in modality self service, do-it-yourself. Online on the site of Federmetano you can consult the updated map of the stations starts in self mode. For each system present, all the necessary information is also provided: exact location, type of self, whether manned or not. The updated average price of methane in Italy is between 1.534 and 1.635 euro/kg (no logo 1.576).

CNG distributors

The new interactive map of CNG self-service stations indicates the self-service stations of compressed methane CNG And liquefied methane LNG.

CNG refueling point

The map also indicates the points on the road network and on that highway Italian and European, also including the plants of biomethane compressed BioCNG on the national territory that supply compressed methane for cars, commercial vehicles and heavy vehicles. 1,726 total plants, of which 1,599 are operational and 147 open 24 hours a day. Out of the total, 62 lifts are distributed along the motorway sections.

Methane car prices

The updated average price of methane for cars in Italy is included between 1.534 and 1.635 euro/kg (no logo 1,576). The cost, however, is not the same throughout Italy and varies according to the region.

CNG prices region x region

Click on Region, Plants, Active, Self Service And Average price to sort the values ​​in ascending or descending order.

REGION INSTALLATIONS ACTIVE SELF SERVICE AVERAGE PRICE Sardinia 3 – – – Umbria 53 51 12 €1.450/kg Molise 5 5 – €1.559/kg Abruzzo 43 42 2 €1.557/kg Lazio 104 95 9 €1.650/kg Puglia 109 104 8 €1.532/kg Liguria 11 11 – €1.574/kg Tuscany 158 151 12 €1.705/kg Campania 140 129 21 €1.623/kg Friuli Venezia Giulia 14 13 – €1.501/kg Emilia Romagna 261 248 16 €1.462/kg Lombardy 245 217 19 €1.550/kg Brands 127 124 6 €1.522/kg Piedmont 112 107 10 €1.520/kg Veneto 202 187 14 €1.448/kg Sicily 62 57 11 €1.774/kg Trentino Alto Adige 30 22 5 €1.570/kg Calabria 27 18 1 €1.641/kg Basilicata 15 13 – €1.511/kg Valle d’Aosta 1 1 – €1.499/kg

Map of methane distributors

There map reports the distributors of compressed natural gas for motor vehicles present on the national territory which supply compressed natural gas for cars, commercial vehicles and heavy vehicles.

Map of CNG stations on the motorway

The distributors that supply methane on the motorway are located in the following sections:

A1 Milan-Naples motorway

A4 Turin-Trieste motorway

A7 Milan-Genoa motorway

A8 Milan-Lakes motorway

A11 Florence-Pisa motorway

A13 Bologna-Padua motorway

A14 Bologna-Taranto motorway

A19 Palermo-Catania motorway

A21 Turin-Piacenza motorway

A22 Brennero-Modena motorway

A24 Rome-L’Aquila-Teramo motorway

A35 Brebemi motorway

Highway A50 West Ring Road of Milan

Highway A51 East bypass of Milan

A55 motorway Turin ring road

Highway A90 GRA – Grande Raccordo Anulare

A91 Rome-Fiumicino motorway

RA03 Florence-Siena motorway junction

The map of CNG stations on the motorway

