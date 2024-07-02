President of the National Confederation of Financial Institutions, Rodrigo Maia, talks about the regulation of artificial intelligence

A CNF (National Confederation of Financial Institutions) and the Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) are preparing a seal to identify banks that have a high investment in user data security. Former Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and President of the Confederation, Rodrigo Maia states that the idea is to identify companies that are permanently concerned with the issue.

“I think the banks are prepared. We are producing a seal together with Febraban to make it clear which institutions invest permanently in the issue of data security for their customers in the financial industry.”declared Maia in Competitiveness Forum 2024.

Some banks have started investing in artificial intelligence in recent years. Digital Nubank is an example. On the subject, the president of CNF states that it is necessary to advance in the regulation of this technology.

“I think we have the challenge of artificial intelligence […] We advocate that this regulation respect sectoral issues. It is important. We understand that this regulation must be under the umbrella of the CVM. [Comissão de Valores Mobiliários] and the Central Bank”he stated.

O Competitiveness Forum 2024 brings together leaders from the public and private sectors to discuss how technologies are shaping the future of work and to reflect the power of artificial intelligence. It is held in Brasília (DF).

The event is organized by Competitive Brazil Movement and for Parliamentary Front for a Competitive Brazil.

Schedule

This is the 2nd edition of the Competitiveness Forum. The meeting is held in Brasilia. The digital newspaper Poder360 broadcast the event via channel from YouTube.

According to the executive director of MBC (Movimento Brasil Competitivo), Tatiana Ribeiro, the idea of ​​the event is to bring the debate on the digitalization of services and the use of artificial intelligence outside the technology bubble.

“It is necessary to demonstrate the importance that the topic will have for the future and prioritize it in the political, economic and social debate“, he said.

Here are the event panels and participants:

Tuesday (2.Jul.2024)

Opening, at 8:30 am:

Marcos Pontes senator and vice-president of the FPBC;

Arnaldo Jardim federal deputy and president of the FPBC;

Julio Lopes federal deputy and general secretary of the FPBC;

Jorge Gerdau Johannpeter, Chairman of the Board of MBC;

Ricardo Cappelli, president of ABDI (Brazilian Industrial Development Agency);

Silvia Massruhá, president of Embrapa.

“A conversation about artificial intelligence and social impact“at 9:30 am:

Juan Lavista chief scientist and director of the Microsoft AI For Good Research Lab;

Lucas Meyer scientist at the Microsoft AI For Good Research Lab.

“Digital Policies for Socioeconomic Development“at 10 am:

Márcio Elias, executive secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Services;

Louise Canziani federal deputy;

Eduardo Gomes, senator;

Rodrigo Maia president of the CNF (National Confederation of Financial Institutions) and former president of the Chamber;

Leonardo de Castro, vice president of CNI (National Confederation of Industry).

“Digital Transformation for Competitiveness“at 11 am: