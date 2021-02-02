“The Hope Probe launched by the United Arab Emirates may change all we know about the planet Mars,” CNET.com, a global technology-oriented website, said.

“The probe will reformulate our understanding of the atmosphere of the red planet,” the site stated in a detailed article published yesterday on the eve of the upcoming arrival of the Hope Probe to its orbit around Mars on February 9, 2021.

He said, “The mission of the Hope Probe may be the most important among the current space missions targeting the Red Planet and will contribute, in addition to achieving its scientific goals that benefit the global scientific community, in empowering young men and women, enhancing interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines, and dedicating a message of hope for the future in the Arab world.” And strengthening cooperation between nations and peoples. “

The site attributed to Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairman of the Emirates Space Agency, as saying that the first Arab space mission to Mars represents the capabilities of the UAE, because the interplanetary space mission journey is five times more complex than the Earth observation mission. The UAE has become a new player in the field of space exploration, by moving in a short period of nearly 10 years from the beginning stage from scratch to the stage of manufacturing its own satellites.

In turn, the head of the European Space Agency’s External Relations Department, Frederick Nordlund, said: “We are witnessing an increasing interest in space exploration, and the Hope Probe launched by the United Arab Emirates is an example of this global trend .. Space exploration reflects positively on any society because it improves education levels and strengthens the base of science and technology. In it, and directing its economy towards new sectors. “

The site stressed the importance of the message of empowering youth and instilling hope in Arab societies, highlighting the fact that the vast majority of the cadres of engineers and scientists working on the Hope Probe are young people under the age of 35 … and indicated that female engineers, scientists and specialists have received 50% of the leadership positions within the probe team. Hope.

“CNET” noted that the arrival of the Hope probe coincided with the golden jubilee of the founding of the United Arab Emirates Federation fifty years ago, and considered the completion of the probe, which began work in 2014, as an example for the young country to follow.

“CNET” praised the increase in job opportunities and investments available in the space sector and related industries in the UAE since the launch of the project a few years ago, pointing to the increase in the number of national cadres working on the project team within the “Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center” in Dubai, UAE. To more than 200 engineers and specialists, most of them young.

The article sheds light on the great momentum created by the Hope Probe project in scientific, research and academic cooperation at the international level, through qualitative partnerships with universities and specialized international institutes and long-standing international agencies in the field of space industry.

“CNET” stressed in the conclusion of his article that the goal of reaching Mars is in today’s world a field for scientific cooperation instead of competition between countries, because it explores the secrets of the red planet and beyond in the deep space for a better future for mankind.

It should be noted that “CNET”, whose name refers to “computer network”, is an American media site that publishes reviews, news, articles, blogs, podcasts and videos about technology and electronics, and is one of the largest sites specialized in this field in the world .. It was established in 2008. 1994, and the site has versions specific to each region of the world, and in multiple languages ​​including Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.





