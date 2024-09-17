Cnel, golden salaries and double-digit increases. Inside the former “old useless wagon” led by Brunetta

The Cnel he was saved from the referendum called by Matteo Renzi and now the “old bandwagon” not only does not close but is also increasingly richer, they continue to increase resources at the disposal of the body directed by the former minister Renato Brunette. So much so that at the National Council of Economy and Labour – according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano has found – Christmas seems to have already arrived, given the rich benefits distributed. After the budget variation approved in recent weeks, no expense is spared. The latest? For Brunetta’s loyalist Stefania Profili. Already – according to what Il Fatto has learned – she earned 95 thousand euros gross per year as head of the president’s secretariat: as of September 1st will take another 30 thousand as Brunetta’s personal secretary.

Same person and same room but the salaries become two. Stefania Profili’s daughter, Giulia Mancini, also works at Villa Lubin and has also seen – according to what Il Fatto has found – an increase in her initial salary which is went from 20 thousand to 30 thousand euros in a few months even if the role of advisor for institutional communication has remained the same. And this is no small thing, because for Mancini the Cnel is only an after work activity to supplement your income the salary of 90 thousand euros that he receives as a manager at Formez: she had arrived there, placing first in the ranking, thanks to the contest banned from the service center that answers to the Department for Civil Service when Brunetta was Minister of Public Administration and she was responsible for his communications.