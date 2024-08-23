Cnel, golden salaries are back. The exemption from spending review makes Brunetta rich

The Cnelthe body that the former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi defined a “useless wagon” and which he attempted to abolish through the constitutional referendum of 2016, not only continues to operate but now even the golden salaries for its managers are returning. It is about to be served to President Renato Brunetteto his deputies and to the other 60 councilors– according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano has found – the big cake of the salaries reintroduced, after ten yearsin derogation of the spending review. To shed light on the change to the 2024 budget there is the long-awaited item that serves to allocate the first million (900 thousand euros plus accessories) for the emoluments destined for the top for the rest of the year. But the best is yet to come: in 2025 the account is in order, and not only for the salaries of Brunetta and the other managers, it will certainly be even saltier.

The watershed between nothing and everything – continues Il Fatto – was precisely the decree on the PNRR converted into law in April which has dusted off the Cnel giving it new lustre: green light for hiring managersofficials and assistants and above all the rule that prevented Brunetta from adding his pension to his salary has been removed. With a stroke of the pen the government has decided that after having done it for Pietro Pacifierscalled to the top of the Strait Bridge Companyit was worth making an exception to the rule also for the Cnel Of Brunette. Thus the former minister – according to what Il Fatto has learned – will be able to cumulate pension and salary cashing in up to 240 thousand eurosthe maximum ceiling set for public administration managers. And the others? His deputies and the other councilors will receive an allowance equal to 20% and 10% of the emoluments set for the president, respectively. In total, a nice bill of 1.8 million euros per year starting in 2025.