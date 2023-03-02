What do young people expect from the new Government and the new Parliament? To find out, the Cnel (National Council for the Economy and Labour) is conducting a public consultation aimed at girls and boys between 14 and 35 through a questionnaire to be filled in online on the platform EU generationactivated as a continuation of the Conference on the future of Europe.

The consultation aims to collect the expectations, anxieties but also the proposals of young people on Europe, the effects of the pandemic, the methods of youth representation and on the Pnrr.

Among the topics on the table, dear to this age group, are the environment, work, welfare and gender equality, as well as the impact that the pandemic has had on younger people both individually and on a social level. economic and social. Young people, in fact, have employment rates in the 25-34 age group 10 points lower than in the 35-49 age group and much lower salaries than their parents and grandparents.

The intent is to encourage young people to participate and reduce the distance between this category of citizens and public institutions

The Cnel, for its part, undertakes to implement the requests and indications of the consultation and report them to Parliament and the Government through a bill according to its constitutional prerogatives. The proposals of young people, in practice, will end up directly in parliament.

The consultation tries to give young people a voice on concerns for the future regarding wages, the social security system, the possibility of buying a house and starting a family, territorial health care.

Particular attention is paid to career guidance, while the theme of representation and participation deserves a separate chapter, with specific questions focused on the use of innovative tools such as the digital signature to encourage democratic participation, or the possibility of establishing at the CNEL a body representing younger citizens.

The public consultation, accessible through the digital platform www.generationeu.cnel.it and the main social networks will end in March 2023.