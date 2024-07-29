Reports of manipulation of election results in Venezuela due to low transparency in vote counting continue to grow amid a lack of updated numbers, this Monday (29).

The National Electoral Council (CNE), the body responsible for elections in the country and which is controlled by Chavismo, announced the result of the presidential election in the early hours of Monday. According to the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, 80% of the votes counted indicated that dictator Nicolás Maduro had 51.2% of the votes, against 44.2% for opposition candidate Edmundo González, of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition bloc to Chavismo.

More than 12 hours after the CNE declared Maduro the winner of the elections, based on the first and only official bulletin presented so far, the official website of the electoral body remains offline and there is no new information on the count, a fact that further increases suspicions about the fairness of the election.

Before announcing the election results, Maduro’s ally and CNE president, Amoroso, justified the delay in announcing the numbers due to a hacker attack on the data transmission system, although he did not give details about the “incident”.

During voting day, this Sunday (28), the opposition denounced several irregularities, including being prevented from accessing the CNE facilities and from publishing the results.

The president of the Encuentro Ciudadano party, Delsa Solórzano, the main electoral witness for the opposition in Venezuela, stated that several electoral centers interrupted the transmission of the results of the ballot boxes to the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Sunday night (28).

According to Solórzano, opposition representatives were prevented from accessing the electoral records. In addition, inspectors were removed from voting centers. “We denounce that the CNE refuses to transmit records in several voting centers,” he said.

Earlier, Solórzano had already reported that González’s representatives were prevented from entering the CNE facilities.

Anti-Chavista leader María Corina Machado said on Monday that the new president-elect of Venezuela is former ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia, despite the National Electoral Council (CNE) announcing Nicolás Maduro’s victory in the elections on Sunday night.

“Venezuela has a new president-elect and he is Edmundo González Urrutia. We won and everyone knows it,” the former deputy told reporters, accompanied by the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition bloc.

Machado, the former ambassador’s main supporter, said she has more than 40% of the records transmitted by the electoral body, according to which González Urrutia obtained 70% of the votes, while Maduro received 30%.

“This is the truth and it is, my dear Venezuelans, the presidential election with the largest margin of victory in history. Congratulations, Edmundo!” celebrated the anti-Chavista leader.

The opposition leader commented that “actions to defend the truth” will be announced in the coming days. In this sense, she has already urged the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to “respect popular sovereignty” expressed in this Sunday’s presidential elections.

“The military were there (…) the duty of the National Armed Forces is to respect popular sovereignty expressed in the vote, and that is what we, Venezuelans, expect from each of our soldiers,” Machado highlighted.

In turn, Urrutia denounced that “all the rules were violated” after the CNE announced Maduro’s victory in the elections.

“Venezuelans and the entire world know what happened today on election day, all the rules were violated here, to the point that most of the records have not yet been delivered,” said the former ambassador.