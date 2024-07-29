“FWe congratulate the new president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, candidate Nicolás Maduro Moro“, said the National Electoral Council (CNE) when announcing the results of the presidential elections.

Before the bulletin was known, The campaign of opposition candidate Edmundo González had asked electoral authorities and the armed forces not to make “a false step.”

“We all know what happened today. The reports only confirm what we saw on the street. The projection clearly gives a result that should not be in doubt if we want to act with the truth,” said Omar Barboza, secretary general of the Democratic Platform coalition.

The opposition claimed that it had only been able to access 30% of the voting records, according to which it had a chance of winning..

Even candidate González had described the results as “undeniable.” “The country chose a peaceful change,” he wrote on the social network X.

The results are undeniable. The country has chosen a peaceful change. — Edmundo González (@EdmundoGU) July 29, 2024

The results of the presidential elections in Venezuela delivered by the CNE

Minutes after these statements, Elvis Amoroso, president of the CNE, delivered the first bulletin, assuring that the publication had been delayed because the data transmission system had supposedly been the victim of an attack.

“We have issued the first bulletin that marks a strong and irreversible trend,” he said.

The main data with 80% of the tables counted and a participation of 59% of voters were:

Nicolás Maduro reached 5,150,092 votes, equivalent to 51.20% .

. Edmundo González obtained 4,445,978 votes, which left him with 44% .

. Other candidates received 461,704 votes, or 4.6%.

Immediately afterwards, The CNE announced that it had requested an investigation from the Attorney General’s Office “into the terrorist actions perpetrated against the electoral system.”

“We call on all Venezuelans to respect the Constitution and the laws of the Republic and the mandate of the people expressed in the voting machines, as well as in peace throughout our territory,” Amoroso said.

Finally, he thanked the voters for their participation and announced that the results will be available “table by table” on the entity’s website.

Maduro asked for respect for the ‘sovereign life of Venezuela’

Re-elected President Nicolás Maduro, who has been in power since 2013 following the death of Hugo Chávez, took the stage minutes after learning the results.

“An electoral system with a very high level of confidence. It has been audited 16 times,” he told his supporters and asked them to “respect the Constitution, the public powers and the sovereign life of Venezuela.”

“I will defend our democracy, our law and our people,” he concluded.

Developing news, expect an update soon…