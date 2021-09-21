Sandra Rojas

Mexico City / 20.09.2021 22:37:02

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) condemned the threats on social networks against journalist Óscar Balderas Méndez and called on the authorities to investigate those responsible and protect the physical integrity of the journalist.

Upon learning of the publication made by the journalist on the social network Twitter, in which he refers to having received threats from alleged members of organized crime, the National Commission asked the corresponding authorities to take the necessary actions to safeguard the life and safety of the communicator and his family.

In this sense, the CNDH insisted on the urgency of reviewing the Mechanism for the Protection of Journalists and Human Rights Defenders, so that it is a real instrument to prevent incidents and risks, while ensuring the full exercise of journalistic work and informative.

